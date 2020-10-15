BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Downgraded by Commerzbank to “Hold”

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was downgraded by analysts at Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BMWYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $28.55.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

