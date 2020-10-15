Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Bayer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Bayer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Commerzbank cut shares of Bayer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90. Bayer has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayer had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayer will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

