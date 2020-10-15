Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BASFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. Basf has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Basf had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

