Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBDC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Shares of BBDC opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $386.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 57.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 104.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

