Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barings BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barings BDC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.04.

BBDC stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $389.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 57.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 104.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 134,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 282,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81,936 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

