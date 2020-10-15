Barclays Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($57.06) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.06 ($56.54).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

ETR DLG opened at €39.89 ($46.93) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52 week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.86.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.