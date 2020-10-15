Barclays Reiterates “€13.50” Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIXA. Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.85 ($13.94).

AIXA opened at €11.68 ($13.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.15. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a fifty-two week high of €12.86 ($15.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €10.14 and its 200 day moving average is €9.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

