Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) target price on the stock.

REL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Relx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Relx from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,962 ($25.63) target price on Relx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Relx from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,901.09 ($24.84).

REL stock opened at GBX 1,716 ($22.42) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,735.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,778.46. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55).

Relx (LON:REL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.48) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Relx will post 103.2722403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

