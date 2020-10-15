Barclays Raises Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $39.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.53.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 554.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 867,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

