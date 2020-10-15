Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 3,911,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,634,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCS. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Barclays alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 61,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Barclays by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.