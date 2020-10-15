Barclays Lowers MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGM. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.56.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.