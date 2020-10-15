Barclays Boosts Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $85.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target raised by Barclays from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PENN. Macquarie lowered Penn National Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.31.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $67.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $76.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.84.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $3,121,172.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,717.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $889,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,290.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,002 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,825,000 after buying an additional 1,418,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after buying an additional 1,628,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after buying an additional 62,171 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $27,535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after buying an additional 196,141 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

