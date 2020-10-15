Barclays Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €27.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.90 ($36.35) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.94 ($35.22).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of VIV opened at €25.08 ($29.51) on Monday. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.28.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.