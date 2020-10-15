Barclays Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €21.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.29) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.34 ($23.93).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €17.40 ($20.46) on Wednesday. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.25.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.