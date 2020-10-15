Barclays Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €21.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.29) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.34 ($23.93).

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €17.40 ($20.46) on Wednesday. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.25.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

