Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Bank of East Asia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

Shares of BKEAY opened at $1.76 on Monday. Bank of East Asia has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

