Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

BAC opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $204.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

