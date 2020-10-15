Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given a $28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAC. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank of America to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $222.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,773 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $54,695,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.