Bank of America Lowers Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $78.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.10.

PNW opened at $80.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,563 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 587,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after buying an additional 395,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,968,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,063,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 254,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

