Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAND. BidaskClub upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $190.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 563.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 36.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

