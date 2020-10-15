Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBVA shares. ValuEngine lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Redburn Partners lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 180,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,019,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 173,557 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 185,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 79,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 67,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $2.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

