Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. National Bank of Canada raised Ballard Power Systems to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.26 and a beta of 1.60. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 514.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 220,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 820,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,896.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 123,132 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

