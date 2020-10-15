Ball (NYSE:BLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.08.

BLL opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.87, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.51. Ball has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.99.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ball will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In related news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Ball by 8,261.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,064 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after acquiring an additional 475,256 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,184,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,299,000 after acquiring an additional 90,037 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ball by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,714,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 119,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,490,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

