Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.80.

BKR stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $3,857,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 110,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.2% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,253,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

