B. Riley Securities Cuts Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target to $21.00

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley Securities from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Marcus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Get Marcus alerts:

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $219.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.22. Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. Analysts expect that Marcus will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,158,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter worth about $3,542,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Marcus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Marcus by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.