B. Riley Securities Cuts IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $18.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley Securities from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered IMAX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.85.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $11.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. IMAX has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.73.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMAX will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IMAX by 928.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in IMAX by 80.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

