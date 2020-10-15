B. Riley Securities Cuts AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $4.50

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley Securities from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.04.

NYSE AMC opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $323.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.90. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

