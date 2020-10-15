B.Riley Securit Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) – Equities research analysts at B.Riley Securit reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Universal Electronics in a report issued on Monday, October 12th. B.Riley Securit analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.04.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UEIC. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of UEIC opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $536.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.64 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 206.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 9.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

