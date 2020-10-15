B. Riley Cuts Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $11.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Cinemark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.93. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 43.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after buying an additional 2,466,425 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 730.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,360,000 after buying an additional 3,835,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cinemark by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 58,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after buying an additional 105,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 110.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 641,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

