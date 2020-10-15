B. Riley Boosts Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $68.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.73.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $44.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -177.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,794,049.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

