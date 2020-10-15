Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

AZRE has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Azure Power Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.87.

AZRE stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 444,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth $2,370,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 14.3% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

