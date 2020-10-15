Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Azul from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Azul from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Azul currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.72.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Azul has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.44 million. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 80.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Azul will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Azul by 365.8% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 936,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 735,673 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Azul by 46.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,529,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 482,864 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 141.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 713,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 418,210 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Azul during the second quarter valued at about $4,532,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Azul by 71.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 939,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 392,877 shares during the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

