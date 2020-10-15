Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of AZIHF stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Azimut has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, and financial planning consultancy services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

