Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of AZIHF stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Azimut has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47.
Azimut Company Profile
