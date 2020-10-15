Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, Aegis decreased their target price on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 283.92% and a negative net margin of 225.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avinger will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 568,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Avinger makes up about 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

