Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Get Avinger alerts:

Separately, Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.26% and a negative return on equity of 283.92%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Avinger will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615,064 shares during the quarter. Avinger comprises approximately 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 4.02% of Avinger worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avinger (AVGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.