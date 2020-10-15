Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

NYSE AVNT opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.74. Avient has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Avient will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

