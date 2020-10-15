Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avenue Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ ATXI opened at $3.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $46,579.20. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

