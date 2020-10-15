Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 685 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 410,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $86,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 65,026 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 108,247 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,768,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 98,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.82.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $220.86 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,671.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.