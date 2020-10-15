Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.41.
Autodesk stock opened at $246.70 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $261.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.51.
In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Autodesk by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Autodesk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 9,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,310 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
