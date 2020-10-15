Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Autodesk stock opened at $246.70 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $261.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Autodesk by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Autodesk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 9,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,310 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

