Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Trading 2% Higher

Aurora Spine Corp (CVE:ASG) traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 10,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 22,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $8.31 million and a P/E ratio of -8.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22.

Aurora Spine Company Profile (CVE:ASG)

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and commercialization of interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. Its products include interspinous process lumbar fusion devices for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provides spacing and stability between the vertebrae and bone grows to complete the fusion process; sterile-packed titanium plasma spray coated spinal infusion implants for bone growth; and 3D Printed Stand Alone ALIF Cage, an integrated plate and spacer system that helps to preserve the natural anatomic profile, and providing spinal column support and stability.

