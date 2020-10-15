Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Atlas Copco from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BDNNY opened at $57.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $61.66.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

About Atlas Copco

