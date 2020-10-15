ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group cut shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.96. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $49.43.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 28.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

