Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells $335,000.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,593. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAWW opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AAWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 428.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

