Atlantic Securities Lowers Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to Neutral

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $39.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $204.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,012 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

