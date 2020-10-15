Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Get Atlantia alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Atlantia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

ATASY stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.39 and a beta of 1.13. Atlantia has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $12.76.

Atlantia Company Profile

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantia (ATASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.