Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Atento from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of ATTO opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. Atento has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.56. Atento had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $314.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atento will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Atento during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 332,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

