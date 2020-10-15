ASX (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

ASX (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ATGSF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASX in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.08.

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 4,000 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorways, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

