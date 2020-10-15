AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,100 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oddo Securities lowered AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 8,100 ($105.83) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,421.18 ($110.02).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,370 ($109.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a PE ratio of 51.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,447.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,361.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

