AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,100 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oddo Securities lowered AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 8,100 ($105.83) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,421.18 ($110.02).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,370 ($109.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a PE ratio of 51.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,447.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,361.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

