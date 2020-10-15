Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 510.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS ARHH opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Assure has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of ($10.74) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assure will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

