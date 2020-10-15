ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASBFY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

