ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the September 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CSFB initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

